Blake Lively's Big Sister Reprised Her Role as the Original Teen Witch and It's Hilarious

Isabel Jones
Nov 06, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

If you haven’t had the pleasure of watching Teen Witch, there has never been a better time to do so.

In the classic 1989 film’s most iconic moment, the titular Teen Witch, played by a young Robyn Lively, casts a spell on her friend so she’ll participate in her “funky” crush’s rap battle. And thus, “Top That” was born (see below).

In honor of Halloween, 28 years later, Lively and her actor pal Tommy Lenk recreated the memorable scene, and it was everything and more—plus, it officially has Robyn’s A-lister sis’s stamp of approval (Blake Lively—you might've heard of her ... ). 

“Hey, 90s kids, the TEEN WITCH gods have finally answered our prayers. :scream_cat::heart: @tommylenk @robynlively I’m medical grade obsessed with you both,” Blake captioned her older sister’s hilarious parody video.

Nearly three decades later, the scene is about as ridiculous and simultaneously amazing as it was in its prime.

Top that? We could never.

