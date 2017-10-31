Did You Know Blake Lively Is a Singer? Listen to Her Two Songs Off Her New Film's Soundtrack

Did you know Blake Lively is actually a singer, too? That’s right, the former Gossip Girl actress and proud mom’s talents extend far beyond TV and movie sets.

In her new film, All I See Is You, Lively portrays a once-blind woman who regains her sight and then learns that her husband is kind of terrible. But that’s not what we're here to discuss right now.

Lively buckled down and hit the recording studio to lend her vocals to the film’s soundtrack. She sings on “Double Dutch” and “In Our Dreams,” and the results are making us question whether she’s considering a debut as a solo artist.

First up? “Double Dutch,” a sort of happy-go-lucky jam in which she sings about playing tennis, picking flowers, and yes, Double Dutch. It also features a younger girl’s voice too.

On “In Our Dreams” Lively, takes a moodier approach and sings about counting stars and holding onto her lover.

Listen to both clips above and prepare to be surprised.