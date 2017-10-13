Days after criticizing rampant sexual misconduct that takes place in "every industry," Blake Lively decided to divulge her own "terrifying" experience while working in Hollywood.

During the filming of a project, Lively revealed that she was sexually harassed at the hands of a makeup artist. "He was saying things inappropriately, insisting on putting my lipstick on with his finger," the actress told the Los Angeles Times.

The inappropriate behavior, unfortunately, didn't stop there. "I was sleeping one night on location and I woke up and he was filming me," she said. "I was clothed, but it was a very voyeuristic, terrifying thing to do,"

The star told producers about what had happened to no effect. "Finally, after three months of complaining, they called me into my trailer and said, ‘We need to talk to you.' I thought, ‘Well finally, they’re going to do something about this man who I had to have touching me all day,’" she explained. "And they said, ‘Your dog left a poop behind the toilet in your dressing room and our janitor had to pick it up. And this is very serious and we can't have this happen again.’"

Even after working with a lawyer to finally get the makeup artist removed from her film, Lively says his lewd actions didn't hurt his career. Rather than being chastised, the makeup artist was given a letter of recommendation from the film's unit production manager, who hoped to prevent any "bad blood."

In a statement released to the Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, the 30-year-old joined the ranks of Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, and George Clooney in condemning Harvey Weinsten's actions.

"It's important that women are furious right now," she said about the film mogul, who faces numerous accusations of sexual misconduct from a growing list of stars, such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie. "It's important that there is an uprising. It's important that we don't stand for this and that we don't focus on one or two or three or four stories, it's important that we focus on humanity in general and say, 'That is unacceptable.'"

Hats off to Blake for being brave enough to tell her story.