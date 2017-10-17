Blake Lively Demonstrates How to Wear Athleisure for Date Night

After Monday afternoon's five-outfit run in New York City, Blake Lively capped off a long day of Cinderella-esque transformations with a sparkly take on the classic sports jersey.

During her whirlwind press circuit for All I See Is You, Lively wore everything, from an Oscar de la Renta column dress to a canary Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit, but for date night with hubby, Ryan Reynolds, the actress opted to slip into something a bit more comfortable.

FZS / MEGA

The Gossip Girl alum took a cue from her character Serena Van Der Woodsen, and flawlessly executed a fashionista-approved glam basketball tracksuit. Paying homage to courtside attire, the mom of two sported a Monse cropped jersey that featured a fringe hemline and snap-on navy blue track pants with black silk trimming.

Lively completed her athleisure makeover with traditional date night touches: red silk heels with ribbons at the ankles, bombshell waves, and romantic drop earrings.

Reynolds, who held his wife's hand during their night out in the Big Apple, went for a more traditional look in navy blue slacks and a matching calf-length jacket, which was paired with a brown vest and a sky blue dress shirt. The Deadpool actor accessorized with black glasses, a tie, and gleaming mahogany dress shoes.

Looking good, you two!