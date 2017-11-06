Blake Lively Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

Blake Lively is going completely incognito for a new film, and her transformation is making us do a serious double take.

While shooting scenes for her upcoming movie The Rhythm Section in Dublin, Ireland, the former Gossip Girl alum looked worlds away from the glamorous Serena van der Woodsen, and the woman, who recently went through seven outfits in a single day.

For her role, Lively plays a woman seeking revenge for the death of her family, and underwent a complete on-screen make-under, rendering herself unrecognizable with an unkempt short blonde wig, shapeless purple sweatpants, and a drab puffer jacket.

M WRIGHT / BACKGRID

All of Blake's style devotees (us included), will be waiting for her return to bombshell status at the movie's premiere in 2018.