Blake Lively Gets Her Revenge on Ryan Reynolds with Hilarious Birthday Post

Isabel Jones
Oct 23, 2017 @ 8:15 pm

Ryan Reynolds isn’t the only budding comedian in the family, and Blake Lively wants you to know it.

On Monday, the Deadpool star celebrated his 41st birthday, and in typical fashion, he took the opportunity to serve up one of his hilarious tweets.

These dry parenting tweets have sort of become Reynolds’s thing.

Last week, Lively addressed the tweets during an appearance on Good Morning America.

“Luckily I lost my password to Twitter about a year and a half ago, so I haven’t been able to keep up. Everybody’s always asking about it, but I never know. He’s so funny, but [needs] a lot of therapy," the All I See Is You star joked.

Well, it seems that while we were busy laughing at Ryan’s latest tweet, Blake was plotting her revenge on the jokester—and not just for the tweets ...

Hours after the actor’s tweet, Lively posted a birthday message to her husband on Instagram. “Happy Birthday, baby,” she wrote—sweet, right? Well, just wait until you see the photo she chose:

Happy Birthday, baby.

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

Battle of the hot Ryans!

If you recall, Reynolds did something similar to Blake on her birthday in August, cropping her out of a shot of the two of them, which, we'll admit, is slightly less savage than Lively's post.

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

Two can play at this game, Ryan (Reynolds).

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] My vision for taking care of the environment has sort of changed since becoming a dad. But I mean I worry about it a little bit more, I worry about Bequeathing, like the more eloquent term, a world with a rapidly changing climate, if it works. You worry about kids and what they're gonna experience. When I grew up that wasn't really a hot topic. Climate change was still at the beginning stages of being talked about. Yeah, you worry a lot about that, I worry a lot about that. About the kind of planet my kids will inherit. [MUSIC] Awareness really is the biggest thing. To be aware of what you're doing and what you're taking, the amount of what you're taking out of the environment. That's a good beginning point and then also it's exposure, like exposing my kids to the outdoors, to the woods, to the wilderness, to mountains, to deserts, everything that. I mean, the United States is amazing. [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!