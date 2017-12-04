Blake Lively Rocks a Raven Pixie on the Set of Her New Movie

Blake Lively, is that you?

As the actress continues to ditch her signature blonde, mermaid-like locks while filming her upcoming thriller, The Rhythm Section, in Dublin, Sunday’s transformation displayed that she has diverted to the other end of the color spectrum.

Modeling a fresh black pixie cut over the weekend, the Gossip Girl alum showed that she can pull off any dye job, even when wearing less than glamorous attire.

WENN.com

The 30-year-old, who plays a woman that takes her family’s murder investigation into her own hands, went incognito in the cropped wig, which she paired with dismal separates and an oversized trench coat.

The mom of two appeared to be a fan of her new look, as she shared a photo of her character’s dark makeover on Instagram.

👦🏻 #TheRhythmSectionMovie A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Dec 2, 2017 at 2:33pm PST

Whether she's a blonde bombshell or mysterious with a raven pixie cut, leave it to Lively to pull anything off!