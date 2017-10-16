Blake Lively’s Plunging Pantsuit Would Get Serena van der Woodsen’s Approval

Jonathan Borge
Oct 16, 2017 @ 2:15 pm

Blake Lively’s new flick is called All I See Is You and the movie title reflects our feelings toward her style: obsessed.

On Monday in New York, the actress looked as though she was ready to take on one epic boardroom meeting. For her outing, Lively turned to Chanel for a houndstooth pantsuit that fit her like a glove.

The mid-sleeve, wide-leg design featured an unbuttoned deep-V neckline, which Gigi Hadid wore quite differently on the Chanel runway earlier this year:

So why do we love Lively’s take? She styled the one-piece with a wraparound Chanel belt with those dangling double Cs and carried a super cute rectangular black clutch. Her leopard-print Christian Louboutin heels were the perfect addition, not to mention her matching red lip.

After a morning appearance on Good Morning America, she turned to Oscar de la Renta for an unbelievably chic column dress with a slit.

She took to Instagram to offer a close-up of her accessories.

As if that weren't enough, she also dazzled in a bright yellow Brandon Maxwell two-piece we still can’t stop thinking about for the TV appearance.

We're fairly certain Serena van der Woodsen, Lively's unforgettable Gossip Girl character, fall head over heels for these looks.

