Blake Lively Loves a Bedazzling Party

Here's further proof that Blake Lively would be a blast to hang out with. The 29-year-old actress recently posted photos from a paint-and-bedazzle party at her favorite gallery, where she wasn't afraid to get her hands dirty in the name of art. Where do we sign up?

VIDEO: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Cutest Couple Moments

Lively got her creative juices flowing at Ashley Longshore Gallery in New Orleans. The mother of two is an outspoken fan of Longshore's playful pop art paintings, and in a past interview, Lively explained that she wants Longshore's art on her walls because "it's important to be surrounded by positivity and a sense of play every day."

It looks like Lively got in the playful spirit on a recent visit to the gallery, using her fingers to create a colorful canvas full of flowers. She posted a pic of her masterpiece to Instagram, showing off her messy fingers and her "Mrs. R" ring by jewelry designer Alison Lou ($950, alisonlou.com).

But is a pop art piece ever complete without a bit of sparkle? The Age of Adaline star took her creation to the next level by adding sequins and gemstones to the flowers, writing that you're "never too old to bedazzle." Lively apparently visited the gallery in March, but was so enthusiastic about her experience she shared latergrams this weekend commemorating the event.

RELATED: Blake Lively Put Ryan Reynolds in the Doghouse Thanks to Jake Gyllenhaal

It looks like a great way to spend some time, if you ask us!