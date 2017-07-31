Blake Lively Makes a Pair of $40 Old Navy Jeans Look Incredibly Chic

Blake Lively can make any outfit look like a million bucks, even when it’s actually a steal.

The Shallows star stepped out on Sunday in New York with her sister Robyn Lively, and she made a simple pair of skinny jeans and a white blouse look incredibly chic.

The actress chose Old Navy Rockstar 24/7 skinny jeans ($40; oldnavy.com) and elevated the casual bottoms with the addition of a crisp white button-up with double-breasted pockets (similar here). The mom of two left her long blonde strands down in beachy waves and accessorized with a blue Fendi studded backpack (shop it in black for $2,300; saksfifthavenue.com) and a pair of pearl-studded ankle strap heels (shop a similar pair here).

Lively’s sister outing wasn’t her only interesting weekend plan. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share an eyebrow-raising picture from her day “at the office,” but she’s not in typical workwear. Instead, Lively had her face covered entirely in green slime and her hair wrapped up in tinfoil.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXLc1lwg3B-/?taken-by=blakelively ...today at the office. A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jul 30, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

Is she having a body double made? Or perhaps a mask for a possible cameo in Deadpool 2? Take a look through Lively’s best street style moments this year while you ponder the infinite possibilities.