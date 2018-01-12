Blake Lively’s Outfit for Her “Mom’s Night Out” Looks Totally Different from the Back

Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds have been laying low, skipping this week’s Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards, but the actress spent a well-deserved night out on the town on Thursday to celebrate one of her “she-heroes.”

The mom of two stepped out at New York City’s Bergdorf Goodman store to celebrate Ashley Longshore’s show, and her “mom’s night out” outfit looked totally different from the back. Lively paired a cream-colored sweater with high-waist green leopard-print pants, accessorizing with a bright stiletto heel and a sparkly lipstick clutch designed by Longshore herself. We also couldn’t help but notice the actress’s hand cast for an injury that she sustained while filming The Rhythm Section in December.

blakelively/Instagram

While her outfit is all business in the front, it’s a totally different look when she turns around to show off the back of her sweater. The top scoops down to reveal her sculpted shoulders:

🌈💄🌈 mom’s night out A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jan 11, 2018 at 7:40pm PST

Lively shared another post to Instagram with the lady of the hour, congratulating her on her show in Bergdorf's. “SO PROUD of [Ashley Longshore]—one of the most fabulous, fun, empowered, she-heroes I know. She’s one of my favorite artists. And now a dear friend. (Yes, I stalked her too). Love you,” she wrote.

How can we join this squad?