Blake Lively’s Next Movie Role Is Going to Get Physical

Blake Lively’s next role will take her even further from her days of playing Gossip Girl Upper East Sider, Serena van der Woodsen. The mom of two just signed on to her first major movie since welcoming her second daughter last fall and she’s set to transform into an MMA fighter for the role.

According to Deadline, Lively will star in Bruised, a “mixed martial arts action-drama” from the director of The Notebook and My Sister’s Keeper, Nick Cassavetes. The actress will play Jackie, a single mother and disgraced MMA fighter who has to get back in the cage for “one last chance to fight for redemption and give her son the life she always wanted.”

After getting in surfer shape for The Shallows, Lively will be pushing herself once again to transform into an MMA fighter. In an interview last month with Variety, Lively hinted at the upcoming role but said she hadn’t yet started boxing. “I’m not there yet. I’m getting my back strong,” she said.

But as for whether she’ll be hitting the gym as hard as she did for The Shallows, the answer was no. “I’m not ready to work out like that again,” she said.

We can’t wait to see how Lively transforms for this challenging role.