Blake Lively’s Just Confirmed the Next Big Bangs Trend

Curtain bangs might be living its best life on Pinterest, but there’s another statement-making style that’s been getting the celebrity stamp of approval over the past few weeks. Yep, micro-bangs, and in a hair change that shocked us all, now even Blake Lively owns them.

OK, so it’s most definitely not a permanent look. The actor was spotted wearing a red wig with retro and curled-under micro-fringe on the set of her new movie The Rhythm Section, a film that’s proved itself to have not one but several Blake makeover sequences. In addition to her status as a redhead, Lively also debuts a choppy blonde bob, making her nearly unrecognizable, and a black pixie cut, which she just teased on Instagram.

Gotham/Getty Images

💋 #TheRhythmSectionMovie A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jan 14, 2018 at 2:30pm PST

Given her penchant for length and her commitment to blonde, we don't think Lively will go ahead and take the plunge on this bangs trend, but that doesn't mean other celebrities won't. Vanessa Hudgens and Emma Roberts both gave it a go in the past few weeks, and three makes a trend, whether or not it's a wig.

Who's next? Kim K.? She was teasing a drastic hair makeover in 2018, after all.