Blake Lively Lost 61 Pounds of Weight She Gained During Pregnancy

While losing weight after a pregnancy is a struggle for any new mom, the pressure to return to one's pre-baby weight is no doubt amplified in Hollywood.

No one knows this better than actress Blake Lively, who has given birth to two children in the past three years and starred in four (going on seven) films in the same period of time.

After her first pregnancy with daughter James, Lively miraculously regained her six-pack in a few short months ahead of production on The Shallows (2016). Though it seems like movie magic, in reality, Blake worked incredibly hard to get back in shape.

The 30-year-old and her trainer Don Saladino (whom she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds), focuses on strength training as opposed to cardio. Pre-production on The Shallows, Lively increased her training sessions from one to two times a week to five or six. “We would do an upper body workout Monday, lower body Tuesday. Wednesday was a playful pool workout where she would do laps,” Saladino explained. “Thursday was upper body, Friday lower body, and Saturday we were focusing on the accessory movers: the arms, the shoulders.”

After Lively gave birth to her and Reynolds’s second child in fall 2016, however, the Gossip Girl alum took a more leisurely (though no doubt hardcore) approach to dropping her baby weight.

On Monday, Blake shared a photo of her and her trainer and thanked Saladino for pushing her. She also commended herself for her impressive efforts.

“Turns out you can’t lose the 61 lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through instagram and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models,” the mother of two joked. “Thanks @donsaladino for kickin my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud .”