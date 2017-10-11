Blake Lively Debuted Her Shortest Hairstyle Yet

Ten years ago Gossip Girl spotted Serena van der Woodsen's flowing blonde hair on the steps of Grand Central Station. Ever since, Blake Lively has been our go-to source for hair inspiration.

While we usually look to Lively for new ways to wear a ponytail, braid, or beachy waves, we can now add lob to the list, too. The actress attended last night's L.A. screening of her new film All I See Is You wearing her shortest hairstyle yet—which also happens to be the hottest cut of the year.

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lively's new length hits just below the shoulder, and her hairstylist Rod Ortega put a '50s spin on the lob by giving her a deep side part with loose, curled ends. Whether or not the cut is the real deal is TBD. Given that the actress has stuck with long hair throughout her career, chances are Ortega used pins to give the actress a lob for one night only. It does, however, look like Lively updated her signature golden blonde hair shade with some fresh highlights.

The shorter length wasn't the only surprising thing about Lively's look last night. She also unexpectedly wore a matte red lip. While the actress usually sticks with nude or pink lipstick, her makeup artist Patrick Ta swiped on a true crimson shade to complete Lively's Old Hollywood vibe.