Blake Lively Says Her 1-Year-Old Is a Total Foodie

In an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, which aired on Tuesday but was shot a week prior (during Blake’s day of many dresses), the 30-year-old actress gushed to the hosts about her babies at home (James, 2, and Ines, 1).

“What’s crazy is my 2-and-a-half-year-old: She wakes up at night and she’s the baby, basically,” Lively explained, noting that her youngest is a different story. “My little one: Oh, she’s just so divine. She came out of the womb a little foodie. We’re always like, ‘What’s your signature special,’ because she’s always reaching for anything,” Blake shared.

Lively, who arrived on set in a strapless Oscar de la Renta column gown and Christian Louboutin Madame Menodo Snakeskin pumps, was met with a boisterous chorus of cheers as she entered the studio. “If a woman wears a ball gown at whatever time in the morning it is, you’re going to have to cheer,” she joked. “It’s a lot of effort to get up and out of your sweatpants and wear a gown to breakfast.”

James Devaney/Getty

The All I See Is You star went on to discuss the project that really cemented her A-list status: Gossip Girl. According to Lively, the role came just as she was ready to give up on her acting dreams.

“I was 19 years old, I was living at home with my parents, and I decided to take a year off college to try acting—and it didn’t work out for me, so I quit that month,” she explained.

“And then I met Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage who created the show. And it was actually the fans of the book who voted me to be Serena,” Lively continued. “It was before social media—before blogs really—and they were so smart, they thought whoever the fans want (not who we want), let’s listen to them and hopefully the fans will appreciate that we’re catering to them. So they probably would’ve chosen someone else—so thank you, whoever voted for me online!”

A Gossip Girl without Blake Lively—can you even imagine?