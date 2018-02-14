Blake Lively Turned Into a Walking, Talking Valentine

Blake Lively is wearing her heart on her sleeve—er, shoes. The actress stepped out for Michael Kors’s NYFW presentation on Wednesday in the cutest Valentine’s Day–themed ensemble.

Lively paired a belted red trench coat (collar expertly popped) with a white button-up, showing a sexy sliver of leg thanks to her jacket’s slit. Nothing like a little red latex to get you in the mood for V-Day, right? She continued the theme down to her white pointed-toe stilettos with red hearts over the toes.

Getty Images for Michael Kors

There’s no question that the mom of two looks incredible, but we couldn’t help but peep that bandage still visible on her right hand. Lively hurt herself while filming her new movie The Rhythm Section, causing the movie to pause production while she had not one but two surgeries. However, it hasn’t stopped her from hitting the gym: She recently shared that she had dropped the 61 pounds that she gained while pregnant with her second child, Ines.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lively rocked the Michael Kors front row, sitting between Emily Blunt and a perfectly color-coordinated Zendaya. Seriously, she looks like the Sporty Spice to Lively’s Posh in that red tracksuit with white piping.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

FROW goals, right there.