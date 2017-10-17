Blake Lively on Filming Sex Scenes While Married to Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are two beautiful people who have a beautiful marriage and two beautiful daughters, and one of the reasons that their relationship works so well is because they both have such “weird” jobs.

According to Lively, their marriage is aided by the fact that they’re both actors and understand the strange demands of working in Hollywood.

“In general, it’s nice to have someone who understands what you’re doing. Especially because our job is so weird—you have to be married to other people, it’s all so strange. It’s never normal, even when you’re both doing it,” she told Good Morning America on Monday.

Jackson Lee/FilmMagic

One of those “strange” aspects is filming sex scenes with another actor. “It’s helpful to know when you’re acting that you’re in a relationship with someone else, that that’s not what’s actually happening. Because I have friends who aren’t married to someone who’s in the business and they’re like, ‘Oh, so you’re not actually making love in that scene?’ And I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no, definitely not.’”

Lively also touched on those hilarious tweets that Reynolds posts about their daughters, and there’s one perfect reason why she’s OK with them going up: She can’t log in to her Twitter account.

“Luckily I lost my password to Twitter about a year and a half ago, so I haven’t been able to keep up. Everybody’s always asking about it, but I never know. He’s so funny, but [needs] a lot of therapy.”