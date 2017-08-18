Blake Lively "Edits" America Ferrera Into a Traveling Pants Reunion Photo, Proves She's an Expert Artist

Sisterhood is forever, even when you can't make the reunion.

Back in May, the ladies of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants made it feel like it was 2005 all over again, as former co-stars Blake Lively and Alexis Bledel reunited to support Amber Tamblyn's directorial debut in the film Paint It Black.

While this could have been the Traveling Pants reunion of our dreams, fourth member America Ferrera was noticeably absent from the red carpet. She was able to join the fun inside the venue, but let's just say the other sisters missed her presence from the photo-ops.

On Thursday, Blake Lively posted a #tbt snap from the event on Instagram, and while feeling the nostalgia, she employed her "professional editing" skills to include the Ugly Betty star in the pic.

"Divine Secrets of the Ya Ya AF @americaferrera while professionally editing you into this photo, I realized you have the coolest and most appropriate initials EVER! #BadassAF #SistersForever #tbt," the actress captioned the image, which shows the three besties IRL hugging each other, while a hilarious heart-shaped "AF" sketch chills to the left.

Ferrera definitely approved of the addition: "Blake, you're like a professional portrait drawer," she joked. "I was so confused about how I got into that pic! #goodateverything #loveyou."

The four friends seem to take advantage of every opportunity they have to hang out. Just earlier this week, another mini sisterhood get-together happened when Ferrera spent time with Tamblyn and her baby daughter, Marlow.

Looks like this sisterhood isn't going anywhere anytime soon!