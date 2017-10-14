NBC/Getty Images

It seems like there's never a dull moment in Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold's household. Last night, Lively appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her upcoming movie, All I See Is You, and she had the audience in stiches as she shared several adorable anecdotes about her daughters.

Lively and Reynolds are the proud parents of 2-year-old James and 1-year-old Inez, and according to the Age of Adaline star, little Inez's food preferences are similar to those of a baby viking or White Walker from Game of Thrones. The 30-year-old actress explained that on Inez's birthday, the 1-year-old wanted nothing to do with her cake, instead reaching for the steak her mom was eating.

"She was hand-fisting two steaks. I've given birth to a baby viking!" Lively told host Jimmy Fallon. "I don't know. It's like she's a White Walker."

Lively also talked about how James likes being a big sister, telling the cute story of them picking out Halloween costumes. Apparently James wanted to be Cinderella but said her baby sister had to be Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc.

Watch the whole interview here:

Seriously, how cute is this family?!

All I See Is You comes out at the end of the month, and we can't wait to see the mom back in action!