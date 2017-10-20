Blake Lively Calls Ryan Reynolds "Lazy" in Hilarious Instagram Post

Blake Lively is an outfit magician. When promoting new projects, the actress loves to switch up her look in between events. Most recently, she wore nine, yes, nine, outfits in one day during a whirlwind press day for her new film All I See Is You. Pretty impressive, right?

While we definitely think so, Lively isn't above teasing herself about the absurdity of changing that many times in one day—often in the car on the go, no less. The actress took to Instagram to jokingly teas her husband Ryan Reynolds about how he didn't change for the premiere they attended together. The horror! "@vancityreynolds didn’t even do one outfit change from the sidewalk to the inside. (Lazy)," she captioned the sweet photo of the two of them on the red carpet.

@vancityreynolds didn’t even do one outfit change from the sidewalk to the inside. (Lazy) A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Oct 19, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

C'mon, Reynolds, get it together! If your wife can pull off such sorcery, surely you can too. Regardless, of just wearing your standard one outfit, he definitely looked dapper.