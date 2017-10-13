Yes, Even Blake Lively Still Borrows Her Sister's Stilettos

It's safe to say style runs in the Lively family.

Proving that it pays to have a fashionable sister with the same shoe size, Blake Lively stepped out in a pair of her sister Robyn Lively's sparkly Christian Louboutin stiletto pumps to add a touch of pizzazz to one of her looks to promote her upcoming All I See Is You flick.

"@aisiymovie Look two of too many ... (thanks sis @robynlively for letting me borrow your shoes!!!!)," she captioned the snap on the 'gram Friday, which showed her striking a pose with her hands on her hips in a white top tucked into a pink high-waisted skirt covered in pink grapefruit graphic prints.

Robyn's crystal-covered kicks were on her feet, and she accessorized her look even more with several statement stone and gemstone rings, which she showed off in a series of photos in the post:

While the mom of two went casual chic for the daytime event, she went full Hollywood glam for a screening of the film on Tuesday, when she showed off her figure in an off-white, body-hugging dress complete with a thigh-high slit, structured shoulders, and floral detailing.

On Friday she posted new photos of the look, for which she rocked a similar pair of heels in a different shade.

"I guess I was checking the lobby for a slight drizzle?? ... Turns out it still doesn't rain indoors," she joked about her pose in the 'gram. Lively went on to share a few more photos, flaunting her stunning Lorraine Schwartz rings and sharing a sweet note about the drama film.

"This movie is so dear to me. Thank you to my friend Ryan for all your generosity, intelligence, humor, and guidance," she wrote in the caption. "And to sweet Tracey. I you both. Can't wait for you guys to see @aisiymovie !!! And thank you @ralphandrusso @lorraineschwartz@louboutinworld @rodortega4hair @patrickta for making me feel so special for my premiere!!"

All I See Is You hits theaters Oct. 27.