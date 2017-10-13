Yes, Even Blake Lively Still Borrows Her Sister's Stilettos

Brandi Fowler
Oct 13, 2017 @ 7:15 pm

It's safe to say style runs in the Lively family.

Proving that it pays to have a fashionable sister with the same shoe size, Blake Lively stepped out in a pair of her sister Robyn Lively's sparkly Christian Louboutin stiletto pumps to add a touch of pizzazz to one of her looks to promote her upcoming All I See Is You flick.

"@aisiymovie Look two of too many ... (thanks sis @robynlively for letting me borrow your shoes!!!!)," she captioned the snap on the 'gram Friday, which showed her striking a pose with her hands on her hips in a white top tucked into a pink high-waisted skirt covered in pink grapefruit graphic prints.

Robyn's crystal-covered kicks were on her feet, and she accessorized her look even more with several statement stone and gemstone rings, which she showed off in a series of photos in the post:

@aisiymovie Look two of too many... (thanks sis @robynlively for letting me borrow your shoes!!!!)

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

While the mom of two went casual chic for the daytime event, she went full Hollywood glam for a screening of the film on Tuesday, when she showed off her figure in an off-white, body-hugging dress complete with a thigh-high slit, structured shoulders, and floral detailing.

On Friday she posted new photos of the look, for which she rocked a similar pair of heels in a different shade.

RELATED: Blake Lively Says She Was Sexually Harassed by a Makeup Artist in "Terrifying" Incident

"I guess I was checking the lobby for a slight drizzle?? ... Turns out it still doesn't rain indoors," she joked about her pose in the 'gram. Lively went on to share a few more photos, flaunting her stunning Lorraine Schwartz rings and sharing a sweet note about the drama film.

I guess I was checking the lobby for a slight drizzle?? ... Turns out it still doesn't rain indoors.

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

"This movie is so dear to me. Thank you to my friend Ryan for all your generosity, intelligence, humor, and guidance," she wrote in the caption. "And to sweet Tracey. I :heart: you both. Can't wait for you guys to see @aisiymovie !!! And thank you @ralphandrusso @lorraineschwartz@louboutinworld @rodortega4hair @patrickta for making me feel so special for my premiere!!"

Yes. Yes. Yes. @lorraineschwartz Yes.

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

 

All I See Is You hits theaters Oct. 27.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!