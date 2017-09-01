Blake Lively Is Fearless, Smiles Mere Feet Away from a Black Bear

BY: Faith Cummings
September 1, 2017 @ 10:00 AM

Blake Lively just proved that husband, Ryan Reynolds, isn't the only superhero in the family.

The actress was all smiles during a casual run-in with a black bear—what's typically a harrowing encounter for most people. The Age of Adaline star posted the chance meeting on Instagram, with a reaction that confirms she is absolutely fearless. In the photo, Lively is spotted mere feet away from the bear, pointing in its direction near a collection of garbage bins. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYe5GhSgJsd/?hl=en&taken-by=blakelively

"...I have a feeling he's really gonna take to the choreography I have planned for us," she hilariously wrote. "Don't worry, I've seen lots of Disney movies." Given that Lively has gone up against a great white shark in The Shallows, her reaction isn't totally surprising.

After this brave move, we think there should definitely be a superhero movie next on the mom of two's agenda. A woman who was scared of becoming too famous, but totally unafraid with a bear in her purview? Sounds very Clark Kent-esque to us!

