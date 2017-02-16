Blake Lively Bares Her Abs in Perfectly-Mixed Prints

Let's get this out of the way: We are well aware that if a normal human attempted this look, there's a fair chance she would resemble Cruella de Vil. But guys, Blake Lively is no normal human. In fact, I'm fairly convinced that she's a god sent among us to demonstrate how to pull off fashion's trickiest trends.

Case in point: these triple-mixed prints. Most of us plebeians would have second thoughts putting just two prints together in one outfit. Do these even go together? Does it look like I got dressed in the dark? Do these polka dots make my butt look big? But Lively decided that two prints just weren't enough.

Instead, she layered on three different Michael Kors patterns, and the result can only be described as layered perfection. The mom-of-two bared her abs in a solid black crop top and high-waist black skirt with small white polka dots that hit mid-calf. Her next layer was a plush coat with a wide herringbone print, which she topped with a houndstooth coat draped over her shoulders.

She paired all of this with solid white stilettos, slightly wavy locks, and blush makeup, keeping the attention on her prints. The key here is keeping the patterns within the same color family, and not drawing any added attention via a pop of color on her feet. Even her jewelry is kept in the same color family with silver and white gold, because this fashionista is nothing if not dedicated to her craft.

Even her sister, Robyn Lively, who is pictured in the background in a black coat and embellished pumps, knows her little sis is a god among men. The Teen Witch star told InStyle earlier this week that she feels thrilled if Blake compliments an outfit she's wearing. "I feel so good about myself, because Blake is a fashion icon, okay?" she told us.

She took the words right out of our mouths.