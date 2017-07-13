Blake Lively’s Killer New Role Couldn’t Be Farther from Her Gossip Girl Days

If Blake Lively didn’t kiss Serena van der Woodsen goodbye with her role in the shark thriller The Shallows, she’s saying a very definite farewell with her killer new part.

The actress will be playing an assassin in the movie adaptation of The Rhythm Section, directed by James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, according to Variety. In the story, her character Stephanie Patrick's family dies in an airplane crash. And when Patrick finds out that the crash wasn’t an accident, she becomes an assassin and tracks down the ones responsible for her family’s demise. Apparently, Lively will be playing a complex and compelling female protagonist, which she couldn’t be more excited about.

“Yes. Yes. Yes!!! I couldn’t be more excited to be bringing this incredible and complex [female] hero to life,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a cover of the novel.

Considering Lively will also be playing an MMA fighter in the upcoming film Bruised, we couldn’t be more excited to see her take on these very different new roles.