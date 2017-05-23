Blake Lively Serves Up Cannes-Level Glamour in the Big Apple

X
Shop This Post
May 23, 2017 @ 10:15 AM
BY: Faith Cummings

Though Monday in the Big Apple was mostly rainy and dreary, there was no reason to fret: Blake Lively brought the sunshine with an eye-catching look at the American Ballet Theatre Gala.

The actress seamlessly ushered in summer in her neon yellow strapless Oscar de la Renta dress with va-va-voom draping.

Blake Lively
Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Gorgeous turquoise earrings and flesh-tone sandals completed her look, as did a tousled ponytail that let us zero in on her dazzling frock. However, this wasn't the first time Lively opted for a fierce color combination. Way back in 2012, she donned a lemon-hued Gucci dress and turquoise baubles at the Savages premiere.

The Gossip Girl star wasn't the only beauty in attendance, as Katie Holmes, Misty Copeland, Hilary Rhoda, and Nicky Hilton were also on hand for the night's gala.

American Ballet Theatre Gala
Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Holmes and Zac Posen are a sartorial match made in heaven, so it was no surprise that the actress wore a strapless floral-embroidered number by the designer.

American Ballet Theatre Gala
Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Copeland looked every bit of a prima ballerina in a low-neck gown and sleek strands (above), while Rhoda was ethereal in a wispy dress from red carpet go-to Monique Lhuillier (below).

American Ballet Theatre Gala
Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Hilton followed Lively's lead in a pink embellished ODLR dress with silver pumps and a personalized Edie Parker clutch, emblazoned with her name.

American Ballet Theatre Gala
Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Just Dropped This Beautiful Ode to Blake Lively

Clearly, Cannes isn't the only place where the glamour is on high.

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top