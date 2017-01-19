Blake Lively Accepts Her First PCA in a Leg-Baring Swingy Fringe Mini

Blake Lively is having a swinging good time at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards. The leggy blonde won her first PCA for Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress at the 43rd run of the show Wednesday night at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater.

“This is more than I ever could have dreamed of or hoped for. My mama, she always taught me as a kid that you can’t let anyone limit you,” she said. “Pretty cool. Thanks, mom!” How sweet! Of course, she didn't forget to give her hunky hubby a shout-out either, letting everyone know who's boss: “You can’t have him—he’s mine!”

The Shallows star kept the evening a family affair, bringing her big sister and fellow actress, Robyn Lively, as her date for the evening.

Lively, who welcomed her second baby less than four months ago with husband Ryan Reynolds, made her flirty appearance in an Elie Saab sheer, beaded mini dress with ample fringe and sparkle, highlighting her gams further with gold and black heels. She sparkled with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and kept her long, golden locks down.

Earlier in the day, she thanked her glam squad for her killer look.

Thank you @lorealmakeup @kristoferbuckle @rodortega4hair @lorealhair for making me look like I slept more than 2 hours last night. #breastfeedingmama 😳😊💪🏼 A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jan 18, 2017 at 4:53pm PST

