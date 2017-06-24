Kourtney and Khloé Take Workout Style to the Next Level

Kourtney and Khloé Take Workout Style to the Next Level
BACKGRID
Shop This Post
BY: Camryn Rabideau
June 24, 2017 @ 11:15 AM

Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian may have been trying a new workout venue yesterday, but their attire was business as usual.

The two reality TV stars got their daily exercise by attending a dance class in L.A., to which they both wore sexy form-fitting black outfits. Khloé, who recently launched her new line of Good Body bodysuits, opted for a Michi one-piece ($295, michiny.com) that highlighted her #BootyGains. The athletic bodysuit featured mesh cut-outs on the legs and sides, as well as a cool crisscrossed back.

VIDEO: Get That Body: Khloé Kardashian's Booty

Big sis Kourtney took a similar approach to her all-black ensemble, wearing a one-piece Nike bodysuit. Her workout gear, however, featured short shorts and a long-sleeve top. Both sisters sported black sneakers and glamorous hair styles as they entered the dance studio—our hair definitely doesn't look like that before a workout! Just one more reason to wish we had a glam squad.

Before the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars got their sweat on, they posed for a cute selfie in the car. Kourtney shared the pic on her Instagram, writing "bubble hard in the double R"—a.k.a. their Rolls Royce.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVsge4-DCk7/

bubble hard in the double R

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Just Can't Stop with the Sheer Bodysuits

If only our workouts were this glam!

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top