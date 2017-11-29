This Is How Much the Average Shopper Spent on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Alexandra Whittaker
Nov 29, 2017 @ 10:00 am

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have sadly passed, but if it felt like a lot of people participated in the shopping-based days, you're right: The data for this year's holidays has come in.

A recently released study from the National Retail Federation (NRF) found that more than 174 million Americans spent Black Friday and/or Cyber Monday shopping, and that's even more than the 164 million people NRF predicted would shop in the first place.

With such great deals available to shoppers this year, it really isn't a surprise that the days went over so well, but even if you shopped until you dropped, you might not have outspent the average person (and that's not a bad thing).

VIDEO: Black Friday Comes Early Thanks to H&M's Collection

What's most interesting about the data is how it pinpoints the average amount each shopper spent during the five-day period.

An average 2017 Black Friday or Cyber Monday consumer spent approximately $335.47, with almost all of it (75 percent) going toward gift purchases. Millennials spent the most of any generation, with the average Millennial shopper spending $419.52.

In order to get this information, the NRF conducted a survey which asked 3,242 people about their Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday shopping plans.

Show Transcript

Do you love to shop til you drop? THere's no better time than when your favorite retailers are offering massive savings. Here are some awesome 2017 Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Coinage, life well spent. Presented by GEICO. 100 undisclosed Black Friday deals will be available online to Target Red Card holders. As always loyal Bullseye card holders will receive additional discounts on their purchase. Target's ad online for all customers includes 13 TV models and 2000 toys on sale. On Black Friday all stores open at 6 a.m. and close at 10, 11 p.m. or midnight. Amazon launched a Black Friday store with more than 100 million items eligible for free shipping and up to 30% off. The company boasts 50 days of holiday deals. Snag the Echo Dot and add Alexa to any room for around $30. Upgrade your pad with up to 40% off on home furnishings. Kohl's has savings to please eager shoppers. Head to their website starting on Monday, November 20th for bargains galore. Black Friday deals and door busters will take place in store on Thursday, November 23rd at 5 PM. Boxed jewelry will drop from original prices of $40 to $75 to $15. Find tons of fabulous kitchen appliances for as low as $10 after a mail in rebate. Get Old Navy's fun novelty print socks for only a buck. They're matching every purchase with the $1 donation to the Boys and Girls Club. Their official Black Friday sale gives customers access to deals on thousands of style for $10 and under. Take an additional 50% off in your entire purchase in store and online. H&M has saved their biggest sale of the year for this epic shopping holiday. Find sweaters marked down as low as $7. And day-to-night dresses at half their original price is select stores and on their site. Take advantage of these stellar deals from your favorite retailer, and the holidays are sure to be full of joy and presents. Coinage. Life, well spent. Presented by Geico.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!