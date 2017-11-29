This Is How Much the Average Shopper Spent on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have sadly passed, but if it felt like a lot of people participated in the shopping-based days, you're right: The data for this year's holidays has come in.

A recently released study from the National Retail Federation (NRF) found that more than 174 million Americans spent Black Friday and/or Cyber Monday shopping, and that's even more than the 164 million people NRF predicted would shop in the first place.

With such great deals available to shoppers this year, it really isn't a surprise that the days went over so well, but even if you shopped until you dropped, you might not have outspent the average person (and that's not a bad thing).

What's most interesting about the data is how it pinpoints the average amount each shopper spent during the five-day period.

An average 2017 Black Friday or Cyber Monday consumer spent approximately $335.47, with almost all of it (75 percent) going toward gift purchases. Millennials spent the most of any generation, with the average Millennial shopper spending $419.52.

In order to get this information, the NRF conducted a survey which asked 3,242 people about their Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday shopping plans.