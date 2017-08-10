Happy Birthday, Justin Theroux! See His Cutest Moments with Wife Jennifer Aniston

Happy birthday, Justin Theroux! The Hollywood star turns 46 today, and what a year it has been. After saying, “I do,” to his fiancée of three years, Jennifer Aniston, last August, the actor landed one of his biggest acting roles yet, as Tom Watson in the book-turned-movie thriller, The Girl on the Train, which hit theaters on Oct. 7.

Luckily, the big screen isn't the only place we can catch Theroux in action: The actor and director shows off his epic love affair with Aniston, looking picture-perfect together on red carpet and cozying up on the streets of N.Y.C. Long before the couple started dating, they were friends, and that friendship has evolved into true love.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

When Aniston penned a powerful blog to shut down those pregnancy rumors once and for all, Theroux was quick to come to his bride's side. The star took to Instagram to share a photo of his wife for #wcw, along with a link to her article. "#GoGirl," he added.

We can't get enough of these supportive stars. Let’s take a look back at their cutest moments as we celebrate Theroux’s big day.