Billy Ray Cyrus Admits to "Borrowing" Liam Hemsworth's Shirts

What would you do if you found Liam Hemsworth's clothes lying around? Well, if you're Billy Ray Cyrus, you'd wear them.

During a recent appearance on Harry Connick Jr.'s daytime talk show, Harry, the country crooner admitted he was wearing a shirt he "borrowed" from the handsome Australian actor, who also happens to be his daughter Miley's fiancé.

"I think if you bring something back you didn't really steal it. I kind of borrowed it from Liam Hemsworth," Cyrus, 56, explained. "He didn't know though and he doesn't know. I happen to be getting ready to come up and do this show and there was a clean shirt there."

NBC/Getty

The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer continued: "I sweat through four layers of clothes and Liam's t-shirt was the last thing I had left. So I've got to finish this show, fly back home and go put it in his closet so he doesn't know it's gone."

If that isn't a seal of approval, we don't know what is. Watch Billy Ray on Harry above.