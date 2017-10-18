Billy Joel Is Going to Be a Dad Again! Here’s Every Time His Lyrics Had Great Parenting Advice

Billy Joel is going to be a father once more! The 68-year-old singer will welcome his third child next month with his wife, Alexis Roderick, 35.

Joel casually announced the news in an interview with The Belfast Telegraph. “We are due next month,” he said. The couple already shares 2-year-old daughter Della Rose.

“This one is pretty good,” he said, referring to Della. “She sleeps through the night. I hope the next one will.”

Joel is also Dad to 31-year-old Alexa Ray Joel with ex-wife Christie Brinkley, so he has plenty of experience with parenting. But if his first two daughters didn’t give him enough practice, he need only look to his own song lyrics for some apt advice.

Keep scrolling for every time Joel’s music had all the guidance he needed to be a great dad to a newborn—even at 68 years of age.

1. Don’t be afraid not to act your age.

“You can make me free / You can make me smile / You can make me be like a little child.”

2. Let them be who they are.

“Don’t go changing, to try to please me,” Joel sings. “I couldn’t love you any better / I love you just the way you are.”

3. Look out for them—even from miles away.

“Hey Lord, would ya look out for her tonight / 'Cause she is far across the sea / Hey Lord, would ya look out for her tonight / And make sure that she’s gonna be alright.”

4. Tell them how much you love them.

“Tell her about it / Tell her everything you feel,” Joel sings. “Let her know you need her / Let her know how much she means.”

5. Cherish every moment.

“This is the time to remember / 'Cause it will not last forever / These are the days / To hold on to / 'Cause we won’t / Although we’ll want to.”

6. Always sing them a lullaby.

“Goodnight my angel / Now it’s time to dream / And dream how wonderful your life will be / Someday your child may cry / And if you sing this lullaby / Then in your heart / There will always be a part of me.”