Carrie Fisher's Daughter Billie Lourd Tries to Find the Funny in Life Again: "I Learned from the Best"

January 12, 2017 @ 9:00 AM
BY: Faith Cummings

On Wednesday Billie Lourd posted the cutest throwback photo with her late mother, Carrie Fisher, to Instagram and with it came a bittersweet but empowering message.

In the sweet image, the Scream Queens star is a young child and sits with the iconic actress in the back of a car. They're both all smiles and share a warm hug.

"If my life weren't funny then it would just be true and that is unacceptable," Lourd captioned the photo. "Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart."

It has only been a few weeks since Lourd lost both her mother and grandmother Debbie Reynolds, just one day apart. So much support has been shown for her in this trying time, including lots of love from her Scream Queens co-stars.

We're sending all our love to Lourd and are so inspired by her resilience.

