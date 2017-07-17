Billie Lourd Celebrates Her First Birthday Without Her Mom Carrie Fisher

Billie Lourd rang in her 25th birthday with a bittersweet celebration.

The Scream Queens alum commemorated the milestone over the weekend with an epic bash hosted by close friends and family. However, fans couldn't help but notice that the special day was Lourd's first birthday without her mom, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, who both passed away last December.

The actress's loved ones, including Emma Roberts, Colton Haynes, and her father, Bryan Lourd, were on hand to offer their support at the Beverly Hills party, which was complete with festive offerings, like food trucks, water slides, pool floats, and a magical rainbow and unicorn theme.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWoYs-jAimA/?taken-by=praisethelourd 🌈🌮🎉🍰🍹🏄🏼‍♀️🌈 A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jul 16, 2017 at 7:32pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWmmTTXluXW/?taken-by=praisedthelourd bday party 🎉🎉🎉🎈❤ A post shared by billie lourd squad (@praisedthelourd) on Jul 16, 2017 at 2:52am PDT

On Saturday, the birthday girl proved that her late mother and grandmother were very much in her thoughts when she took to Instagram to share a cute throwback photo of the trio at Disneyland to honor Fisher's induction into the hall of Disney Legends.

"My mom and I went to Disneyland so much that I now realize she may have loved it even more than I did. Thank you so much to @disney for making my mom the ultimate Disney combo: a princess and now a legend," she movingly captioned the sweet shot.

Happy Birthday, Billie!