Bille Lourd Honored Carrie Fisher in the Most Touching Way at The Last Jedi Premiere

Carrie Fisher may be gone, but her daughter Billie Lourd is still finding ways to honor her memory. Over the weekend the actress, who plays Lieutenant Connix in the upcoming Star Wars installment The Last Jedi, attended the film's premiere in Los Angeles, and her red carpet look paid tribute to her "Momby" in the most poignant way.

For the event, Lourd decided to wear her hair in a braided bun, which is style that her mom's character Princess Leia wore on numerous occasions. In fact, the updo is almost identical to how her mom's character wore her hair in the first-ever Star Wars film, A New Hope almost 40 years ago. Yep, let the water works flow.

Presley Ann/Getty Images

NO,I'M NOT CRYING OKAY pic.twitter.com/NfKN7aYrD5 — amara jade is a star wars (@lwiavader) December 10, 2017

Princess Billie Lourd about to rock the red carpet with the Princess Leia Throne Room hair style! 👑💚 pic.twitter.com/Y5yIZk23Fa — Lei Adler (@AlessHolmes) December 10, 2017

Not only did Lourd honor her mom with her beauty look, she also wore a bright blue ring that belonged to her mom. Fisher wore the same piece of jewelry to the premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens back in 2015, so naturally we're feeling all the feels.

Check out pre premiere Robe Warriors! The Best After any Before could wish for (ce?) pic.twitter.com/OjMqCzne0K — Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) December 14, 2015

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The Last Jedi is dedicated to Fisher and features her final performance. Grab the tissues because we have a feeling you'll need it when the film hits theaters this Friday, December 15.