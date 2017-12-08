The Big Little Lies News You’ve Been Waiting for Is Finally Here

The leading ladies of Big Little Lies have been playing games with our hearts for months, teasing us with a quote here, a quote there that makes us suspect the show will return.

And now, after months of anticipating, it’s confirmed: Big Little Lies will return for a second season. HBO announced the news on Friday and while we know you’ll need some time to get over the excitement, be aware that changes are coming.

Yes, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman will return as producers and stars (along with creator David E. Kelley), but director Andrea Arnold will take over for Jean-Marc Vallée.

“It gives us the opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of these intriguing and intricate Monterey families and bring more of their stories back to the audience who embraced and championed them,” Witherspoon said in a statement, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Courtesy HBO

“I’m so beyond excited to be working with talented and acclaimed director Andrea Arnold who will be at the helm. Andrea’s unique storytelling style will be a welcome addition to the filmmaking team.”

Kidman sounded pretty pumped too. “This is inspired by the overwhelming response by audiences around the world … What a journey this has been," she said. "I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to keep exploring these female characters and make this series with my friends.”

While those two boldface names are confirmed to return, HBO is still working on finalizing Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz’s returns. They did, however, say that their return is likely.

The airdate for Season 2 has not been released.