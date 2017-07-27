Author Liane Moriarty Is Hard at Work on Big Little Lies 2 Story Ideas

BY: Faith Cummings
July 27, 2017 @ 7:45 PM

At this point, we're pretty much grasping for any update about Big Little Lies Season 2.

No confirmation yet about an official comeback, but talks are still in motion—according to HBO Programming President Casey Bloys. He spoke to reporters on Wednesday at the summer Television Critics Association press tour and gave us the insight we needed to keep hope alive.

After the explosive first season, the writing and story really need to come first. "[Author] Liane [Moriarty] is taking her crack at it and I think that it's interesting," Bloys said. "I don't think [there's been] a time when we've gone to the writer of the novel, the source material, to come up with like, 'Do you see ongoing stories?'"

He continued: "I'll be very curious to see what she comes up with that. Normally you go to a TV writer, and say, 'What do you see?'"

And though director Jean-Marc Vallee has stated he won't return if there's another season, saying no to Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman is kind of an impossible feat.

"I know he said that," Bloys affirmed. "But you know Reese and Nicole."

"First, we have to see the material and if it's worth everybody's time. If it is, then the conversation of directors [will happen]," he said. "But Nicole and Reese can be very persuasive." We can only imagine!

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman
Vera Anderson/WireImage

But the powerhouse duo also has a lot on their plates. "Nicole and I are also producing Liane Moriarty's next book, Truly, Madly Guilty, and I think we're gonna turn that into a miniseries," Witherspoon divulged in an Extra interview on Wednesday night. So it looks like she, Kidman, and Moriarty have their work cut out for them this year.

It doesn't seem like any of the aforementioned power players will rush into the second season without making it perfect. So here's to hoping that the conversations happening now continue moving in a positive direction. Maybe we'll start the new year with some major Big Little Lies news!

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

For six years I've been wiping runny noses, organizing play dates, doing everything to be a good mom and today I felt alive, I felt good. Is that crazy? No! I feel so ashamed for saying this. But being a mother is not enough for me. [MUSIC] I think every one who has seen it so far is praying that there is going to be a season two. Right? We hope so [APPLAUSE] I mean I feel like its Nicole and I produced it as well. So we've been talking to the writer Liane Moriarty who wrote the book. About new ideas what these characters could do but it seems like people just love the characters so>>Yeah>>Hopefully we can go on>>Yes, yes that's gotta happen [MUSIC]

