These Big Bang Theory Actors Are Taking Pay Cuts for Wage Equality

It’s no secret that the cast of The Big Bang Theory rakes in a ton of cash. Kaley Cuoco was the second-highest paid actress on TV last year, making $1 million per episode just like her four original male castmates: Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kunal Nayyar, and Simon Helberg.

But there are two more integral members to this friend group. Mayim Bialik plays Sheldon’s girlfriend Amy, while Melissa Rauch plays Howard’s wife Bernadette, and the two don’t make nearly as much as their male counterparts. According to Variety, the two make about $200,000 per episode, but the original five cast members are hoping to change that.

The male actors (plus Cuoco) have reportedly offered to take small pay cuts so that the network can give raises to both Bialik and Rauch. According to Variety, the cast members have each agreed to a $100,000 pay cut per episode, which could raise the ladies’ salaries to about $450,000 (per half-hour episode, mind you). Bazinga!

While the two-season deal is still in negotiations, here’s to hoping that this generous move toward equal pay helps to hurry it along.