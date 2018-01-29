Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Snuck into the Grammys in Dramatic Fashion

We were disappointed to see that Beyoncé wasn’t sitting next to her husband Jay-Z when the 2018 Grammys kicked off, but not to worry: the musical icon snuck in to take her rightful place later in the ceremony—and brought along her 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

Queen Bey sat in the audience in a stunning black gown with sky-high slits, a high neck, and cut-out shoulders. The singer tried to go incognito in a dramatic floppy black hat and black sunglasses, but it was hard to miss the queen in the front row. She completed the look with ankle-strap platform sandals, large drop earrings, and a berry-colored lip.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Blue sat between her mom and dad, looking adorable in a white suit with a long pleated coat over it. She wore sparkly silver shoes and a topknot to accompany her parents on music’s big night in the front row.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The couple has already had a busy weekend, stepping out Saturday night at Clive Davis’s pre-Grammy party, where Jay-Z was honored with the Salute to Industry Icons Award. Bey shared a gallery of photos to Instagram from the big night, including one hilarious 'gram where a woman was utterly star struck by her presence.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jan 28, 2018 at 3:10pm PST

Safe to say she is all of us.