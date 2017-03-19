Beyoncé and Bump Are Pretty in Pink

Queen Bey hasn't posted to Instagram all that much since her epic pregnancy announcement...until now! And the series of images she has shared are pure fire. Yesterday, Beyoncé took to the 'Gram to show off three posts featuring her baby bump, and her maternity style is everything you could ever want and more.

The 35-year-old "Formation" singer, who is currently expecting twins with husband Jay Z, was dressed to the nines in a stunning dusty pink A.F. Vandevorst trench coat over a full-length dress. The form-fitting dress featured a sporty white stripe down the side and perfectly showcased Beyoncé's growing baby bump.

The songstress complemented the look with rose-colored sunglasses, gold heels with a snake motif, and a structured red handbag, and to pull the whole ensemble together, Beyoncé opted for loose, flowing waves in her hair and a matching pink lip color.

Where did Beyoncé go looking this fly? It's actually the outfit she wore when she attended a dance show in L.A. last weekend. She and 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy surprised the Alvin Ailey dancers when they popped up backstage at the event.

Beyoncé chronicled the fun outing with her daughter, showing off a slideshow of images and video clips on Instagram. Check out the pics to see Blue Ivy's matching outfit, as well as the mother-daughter duo goofing around on Snapchat.

What we wouldn't give to be Snapchat friends with Queen Bey...