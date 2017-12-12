Beyoncé’s Airplane Outfit Consists of Hot Pants and Bedazzled YSL Boots

While many of us throw on some sweats and sneakers before a long-haul flight, Beyoncé, the queen, dresses up a little differently.

On Monday, the “***Flawless" singer put her love on top, as she took to the skies with her rapper hubby, JAY-Z, wearing the fanciest casual outfit we've ever seen. Posing on the couple's private jet, Bey wore a Balenciaga graphic T-shirt, butt-baring hot pants, and crystal-studded knee-high YSL boots, previously modeled by Kendall Jenner and Rihanna, which set her back $10,000.

Clearly a fan of the ensemble, the "Lemonade" hitmaker took to Instagram to share her airport look, including close-ups of her accessories, such as a pair of trendy shades and a boxy black purse fitted with gold hardware.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 11, 2017 at 8:53pm PST

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 11, 2017 at 8:55pm PST

The former Destiny’s Child songstress kept it simple in the beauty department, opting for sleek blonde strands and minimal bronze makeup.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 11, 2017 at 8:54pm PST

Though Jay sported twinning sunglasses with the R&B star, he took the opposite approach with his outfit, as he donned khaki pants, a cream sweatshirt, white kicks, and a neon orange hat for the pair’s trip.

Whether she's on the ground or traveling through the friendly skies, Bey slays wherever whenever.