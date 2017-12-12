Beyoncé’s Airplane Outfit Consists of Hot Pants and Bedazzled YSL Boots

While many of us throw on some sweats and sneakers before a long-haul flight, Beyoncé, the queen, dresses up a little differently.
On Monday, the “***Flawless" singer put her love on top, as she took to the skies with her rapper hubby, JAY-Z, wearing the fanciest casual outfit we've ever seen. Posing on the couple's private jet, Bey wore a Balenciaga graphic T-shirt, butt-baring hot pants, and crystal-studded knee-high YSL boots, previously modeled by Kendall Jenner and Rihanna, which set her back $10,000.
Clearly a fan of the ensemble, the "Lemonade" hitmaker took to Instagram to share her airport look, including close-ups of her accessories, such as a pair of trendy shades and a boxy black purse fitted with gold hardware.
The former Destiny’s Child songstress kept it simple in the beauty department, opting for sleek blonde strands and minimal bronze makeup.
Though Jay sported twinning sunglasses with the R&B star, he took the opposite approach with his outfit, as he donned khaki pants, a cream sweatshirt, white kicks, and a neon orange hat for the pair’s trip.
Whether she's on the ground or traveling through the friendly skies, Bey slays wherever whenever.