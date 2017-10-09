Young Beyoncé Looks Just Like Blue Ivy in This Retro Photo

Have you had trouble deciding how much Blue Ivy resembles dad Jay-Z versus mom Beyoncé? Well, allow this newly shared throwback photo to serve as evidence that the 5-year-old is actually the spitting image of her mother.

Grandmother Tina Knowles posted the proof to Instagram over the weekend and her photo features the Grammy Award winner having her hair braided as a child.

"If Beyoncé don't look like Blue on this photo!" Lawson captioned the throwback. "Getting her braids done by Toni." And when Grandma says it, you know it's real!

We knew the duo were twins when they both hit the MTV VMAs red carpet last year in head-turning dresses. The resemblance was uncanny and impossible to miss.

We cannot wait to see more of twins Rumi and Sir to see which parent they take after!