Why Can't Beyoncé Get the Wax Figure She Deserves?

Beyoncé is one of, if not the, most powerful women (nay, people) in show business: a Southern-born talent with family values and killer dance moves; a performer with a worldwide appeal that defies socioeconomic status, race, and even genre preference. If America had royalty, the aptly nicknamed Queen Bey would reign supreme.

That being said, why can’t we get this artist a wax figure she deserves? She’s beauty, she’s grace, she RUN THE WORLD, but when it comes to wax museum representation, the mark is missed (Every. Single. Time.).

The latest figure to make the rounds on social media hails from Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada.

According to the curators of the wax museum in Niagara Falls, this is Beyoncé.

Queen Bey's likeness is wrong on every level, from her particularly un-Beyoncé-esque sequined sheer sheath dress to her nondescript name tag. Most notably, though, the figure appears whitewashed in the photo.

Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé

can someone please explain to me how in this economy, in this cultural landscape, where beyoncé is among the most visible women in the entertainment industry, not a single wax figure has been able to parallel her likeness at all??? has anyone SEEN beyoncé? or is she a mythology??

It’s hardly the first time Bey has been woefully misrepresented. Louis is the great-grandson of master wax historian Marie “Madame” Tussaud, whose namesake museums have also come under fire for a Beyoncé wax figure. In July 2017, a similar frenzy was sparked when a Beyoncé figure from Madame Tussaud’s in Orlando made the social media rounds.

Why does this Beyoncé wax figure look like Lindsay Lohan if she were an Instagram model

Hey, wax figure engineers (waxecutionists?), we have some news for you: a) none of those are NOT what Beyoncé looks like and b) they do not do justice to Beyoncé, a woman of color.

Beyoncé is a strong performer, a strong woman, and a strong force in our cultural landscape, diminishing her blackness is a grave mistake.