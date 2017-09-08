Beyoncé Delivers Inspiring Speech to Hurricane Harvey Victims at Her Church in Houston

Beyoncé is standing with her hometown of Houston in its time of need. Today, the singer visited St. John’s Church in Houston, Texas along with her daughter Blue Ivy, mom Tina Knowles, and Michelle Williams, where she delivered a passionate speech of hope to those who lost everything in Hurricane Harvey.

"Today is a celebration of survival," Beyoncé told the crowd. "This church is my home. I was maybe nine or ten-years-old the first time I sat there where my daughter is sitting. I sang my first solo here and I just wanna thank you for lifting my family up, for praying for me, and for being such an incredible example of what light and love is."

“Houston is my home," she continued. "I thank God that you’re safe, your children are safe… I just wanna say I love you. I’ve been blessed so that I can bless other people and I ask of God to continue to do that for other people."

According to Entertainment Tonight, earlier in the day Beyoncé, Blue, Tina, and Michelle served over 400 victims meals, and they also stopped by the George R. Brown Convention Center to visit evacuees, who have been staying there since the flooding began.