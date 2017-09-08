Beyoncé Delivers Inspiring Speech to Hurricane Harvey Victims at Her Church in Houston

X
Shop This Post
by: Jennifer Davis
September 8, 2017 @ 7:15 PM

Beyoncé is standing with her hometown of Houston in its time of need. Today, the singer visited St. John’s Church in Houston, Texas along with her daughter Blue Ivy, mom Tina Knowles, and Michelle Williams, where she delivered a passionate speech of hope to those who lost everything in Hurricane Harvey. 

"Today is a celebration of survival," Beyoncé told the crowd. "This church is my home. I was maybe nine or ten-years-old the first time I sat there where my daughter is sitting. I sang my first solo here and I just wanna thank you for lifting my family up, for praying for me, and for being such an incredible example of what light and love is."

“Houston is my home," she continued. "I thank God that you’re safe, your children are safe… I just wanna say I love you. I’ve been blessed so that I can bless other people and I ask of God to continue to do that for other people."

https://twitter.com/Bey_Legion/status/906257460436115456

 

RELATED: Beyoncé Has a Plan to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

According to Entertainment Tonight, earlier in the day Beyoncé, Blue, Tina, and Michelle served over 400 victims meals, and they also stopped by the George R. Brown Convention Center to visit evacuees, who have been staying there since the flooding began. 

https://twitter.com/MelanieLawson13/status/906256827477786624

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYy_UNKj2GV/?taken-at=1797834

 

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[BLANK_AUDIO]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top