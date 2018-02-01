Beyoncé Stopped Tiffany Haddish from Brawling at a Party with One Simple Move

While Tiffany Haddish may be one the hottest breakout actresses of 2017, that doesn’t mean she’s immune to a bit of star power.

In December, the Girls Trip alum posted the mother of all selfies: a picture with Beyoncé. During a recent interview with Vulture, the 38-year-old comedian discussed the epic meeting, and it sounds like the Queen may have acted as something of an anger management counselor to Tiffany.

“OK, so what had happened was, something had went down with somebody at the party, right?” Haddish explained. “I’m not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyoncé was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, ‘No, I’m gonna end up fighting this bitch!’ She was like, ‘No, have fun, Tiffany,’ and I said, ‘I’m only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me.’” This seems like a perfectly fair request, tbh.

“She said, ‘OK,’ and then she buried her face in my wig,” Haddish continued. “We took the picture and I was like, ‘Is my wig slipping?’ And she was like, ‘Mmm-hmm.’ But she knew who I was! She came up to me and was like, ‘I think you are so funny, Tiffany Haddish.’ I was like, ‘What? You know me?!’ She said, ‘I’m Beyoncé.’ ‘I KNOW!’”

In crisis mode, Beyoncé is 100 percent the person we want to talk us down (or at least hold our juice box)—note: Blue Ivy is a close second.