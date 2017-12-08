Beyoncé Shopped at Target and People Could Not Handle It

In Thursday's real-life edition of "Stars, They're Just Like Us!" Beyoncé caught her fans off guard by doing something that thousands of people do every single day: shop at Target.
Everyone's favorite retailer and everyone's favorite singer collided in a magical shopping moment, and for some reason, people can't handle it.
Billboard reports that Beyoncé stepped out with her daughter Blue Ivy and her mom Tina Knowles for a quick Target run, and as Queen Bey pushed her red cart around the bullseye-lined aisles, her fans predictably flipped out.
We wonder what Beyoncé was shopping for in the first place.
Does she just like Market Pantry food? Did she need pillowcases AND ice cream in the same shopping trip? Did Blue Ivy want a Hatchimals Surprise? Does Beyoncé need earplugs because Jay-Z snores?
The world may never know.