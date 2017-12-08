Beyoncé Shopped at Target and People Could Not Handle It

In Thursday's real-life edition of "Stars, They're Just Like Us!" Beyoncé caught her fans off guard by doing something that thousands of people do every single day: shop at Target.

Everyone's favorite retailer and everyone's favorite singer collided in a magical shopping moment, and for some reason, people can't handle it.

Billboard reports that Beyoncé stepped out with her daughter Blue Ivy and her mom Tina Knowles for a quick Target run, and as Queen Bey pushed her red cart around the bullseye-lined aisles, her fans predictably flipped out.

Imagine being a cashier at Target and the next person on your line is Beyoncè.... pic.twitter.com/QMnq5YFE3C — Nicole (@Nikki528) December 7, 2017

Bitch I can’t even find my damn family when I’m in Target and you found Beyoncé . https://t.co/nR4s3Xmro9 — JARED (@JMoore428) December 7, 2017

So my roommate just texted...she just saw Beyoncé at Target...how? — Miranda (@mirrranda_) December 7, 2017

Lmao Beyoncé is at my target and everyone is going crazy... who know she had a house in San Clemente! — Dioselyn Saucedo (@Disneydio) December 7, 2017

imagine shopping at your local Target and seeing Beyoncé in one of the aisles with Ms. Tina and Blue... omg. I would literally FAINT. pic.twitter.com/mccmP9knLq — corvon. (@kingcorveezy) December 7, 2017

We wonder what Beyoncé was shopping for in the first place.

RELATED: Beyoncé Places a Sparkly Spin on the Classic LBD at Sports Illustrated Award Show

Does she just like Market Pantry food? Did she need pillowcases AND ice cream in the same shopping trip? Did Blue Ivy want a Hatchimals Surprise? Does Beyoncé need earplugs because Jay-Z snores?

The world may never know.