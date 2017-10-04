Beyoncé Forgot Her Pants En Route to Sister Solange's Concert in N.Y.C. 

On Tuesday, Solange Knowles's Radio City Music Hall show in the Big Apple presented itself as the perfect opportunity for Beyoncé to play supportive sister and show a little skin.

Leaving her brood behind at home, the glowing mom of three proved that she doesn't need designer labels to look *this* flawless while stepping out for her sister's big night with husband, JAY-Z. Clad in a pastel pink-and-blue Greedilous mini shirtdress, the "Formation" hitmaker gave us major mermaid vibes with her waist-length golden curls, which she wore parted down the middle and styled over one shoulder.

The R&B songstress completed her thigh-skimming getup with leg-lengthening stilettos, round black sunglasses, and a quilted Louis Vuitton handbag.

The 36-year-old beauty was accompanied by her rapper hubby, who teamed up a casual black blazer with a printed T-shirt and olive green slacks. An elaborate gold-and-black chain and white high-tops finished off the "Empire State of Mind" star's weeknight ensemble.

Looking good, Bey and Jay!