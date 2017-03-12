Beyoncé's Surprise Dance Appearance

Beyoncé's Surprise Dance Appearance
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
March 12, 2017 @ 3:15 PM
by: InStyle Staff

What could be more exciting than a surprise visit from pregnant Beyoncé? Basically nothing. Or so Alvin Ailey dancers discovered when Queen Bey paid them a visit backstage after last night's performance in Los Angeles.

Proud mom Tina Lawson posted pictures from the event to Instagram, including a shot of Beyoncé with the dance squad and one of her with the kids and mentors from Lawson's Tina's Angels mentoring program.

The Alvin Ailey Dancers were spectacular!! My Angels , and the gorgeous Dancers And Beyonce' after the show❤️

A video Lawson reposted gives an even better idea of the vibe backstage, i.e. What Happens When Beyoncé Shows Up to Surprise You. One dancer literally fell to his knees when he saw her, not that we can blame him. #BowDown, indeed.

Beyoncé also stopped to take photos with fans, and seems every bit as gracious as we could have imagined.

The 35-year-old music superstar is taking time off from performing, since as we all know, she’s expecting twins with husband Jay Z, a celebrity pregnancy that is one of the most talked about subjects of the year. We look forward to seeing where Bey will pop up next!

