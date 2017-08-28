Beyoncé Sends a Moving Message of Support to Houston

It's no secret that Houston, Texas holds a special place in Beyoncé's heart.

The "Lemonade" superstar, who was born and raised in the city, first got her start in show business by performing in local competitions, before she made it big as a member of Destiny's Child, and eventually became the flawless Queen Bey we bow down to today.

On Sunday, the singer proved that H-town, as well as the southeastern part of the Lone Star State, was in her thoughts, as it was slammed by Hurricane Harvey's destructive waters over the weekend. The star took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of herself holding a Texas state flag with the words, "Texas you are in my prayers," emblazoned over the image.

Bey's message of support comes shortly after comedian Kevin Hart took to Instagram to tag several celebrities, including the "Flawless" hitmaker and her rapper husband, JAY-Z, as well as Justin Timberlake and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to match his $25,000 donation toward for disaster relief via the American Red Cross.