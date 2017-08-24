Beyoncé Takes Her Post-Baby Curves Into Casual Terrain

Forget the baggy mom jeans and loose dresses that traditionally define post-pregnancy style, because Beyoncé is ushering in a new era of mommy fashion, one bodycon dress and pair of shredded Daisy Dukes at a time.

The songstress, who just gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir Carter in June, isn’t letting motherhood slow down her sartorial game, and if you need proof, just take a look at her Instagram feed.

In a new video montage posted to Instagram, set to husband, JAY-Z's, "Caught Their Eyes," Queen Bey displays her voluptuous body in a Stella McCartney T-shirt dress that magically cinches her tiny waist and skims her curves. Keeping with the casual cool theme, the “Flawless” singer threw on a white cap and custom Puma’s with 4:44’s track list emblazoned on the inner sole.

While the relaxed lewk is everything, it wouldn’t be a Beyoncé moment without a little bling. That’s why the mom of three decorated her arms in a stack of diamond bracelets in just about every shade you can imagine. Gold diamond hoops were an added bonus.

She’s certainly feelin’ herself and her postpartum curves, and rightfully so.